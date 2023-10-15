Pierre Arditi “must absolutely rest”, what is his state of health?

After feeling unwell during a theater performance on September 27, Pierre Arditi was arrested again for several weeks.

Pierre Arditi's state of health continues to worry his fans. After an illness that occurred at the end of September during a performance, the Edouard Édouard VII theater decided to cancel performances of the play "Rabbit" until November 8, 2023. The reason: Pierre Arditi is the victim of a serious bout of fatigue and is forced to rest by his doctors.

His wife, Evelyne Bouix, said that the actor “must absolutely rest”. Especially since, last Wednesday, his state of health did not allow him to go on stage to perform the play by Samuel Benchetrit, where he plays opposite Muriel Robin.

The actor was arrested a week after his vagal discomfort during a performance. But a relative believes that he "resumed too soon, he was too hasty to resume. He must remain calm."

In the middle of a performance of the play “Rabbit” at the Edouard VII theater in Paris, Pierre Arditi felt unwell on stage on September 27, 2023. The 78-year-old actor was immediately admitted in absolute emergency to the Lariboisière hospital, in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. He was released from the hospital the next day, saying he had suffered from “vagal discomfort and hypoglycemia”.

After a one-week break, Pierre Arditi resumed performances of the play “Rabbit” by Samuel Benchetrit. "Every Monday, spring break evening, Muriel Robin goes to Pierre Arditi to spend the evening with him. Like every Monday, they share a dinner and enjoy their friendship. But this evening, for the first time, they go realize that they are not alone... but much more...", indicates the synopsis of the play on the Internet.

Spectators who had reserved a place for the play can obtain a refund from the theater, or change the date of their arrival