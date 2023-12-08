Pierre Arditi in absolute emergency after feeling unwell on stage

Comedian Pierre Arditi suffered illness on stage on Friday December 8. He was taken to hospital in absolute emergency.

Aged 79, actor Pierre Arditi suffered illness on stage on the evening of Friday December 8, reports BFM TV. He was taken to hospital in absolute emergency around 10 p.m. No information on his vital prognosis was given, but the theater management told BFM TV that the actor had suffered a "stroke of fatigue" and that he could resume performances the next day. Questioned by BFM TV, actor Jean-Michel Ribes, who spoke to Pierre Arditi on the phone during the day, said he did not “detect any particular fragility” in the actor.

This discomfort comes only two months after a previous discomfort on stage, which occurred in September during the performance of the play Lapin at the Edouard VII theater in Paris. The actor took a break for several weeks to rest and began performing on stage again at the beginning of November.