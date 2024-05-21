Pauline: plot, casting, streaming… Everything about the German fantasy series on Disney

Pauline is a 6-episode German miniseries. This adventure which follows a super heroine pregnant with the devil's son. Pauline is available for streaming on Disney.

Pauline is the new German superhero series presented by Disney. The famous streaming platform offers content from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. The service has thus accustomed its users to superhero content. But Disney also likes to shake up the codes of the genre and offer series that go against the grain like Extraordinary, which follows a heroine without powers in a world of superheroes.

Now the public can discover Pauline, a series that talks about adolescence, accidental pregnancy and.... the Devil. Behind this event series, we find the How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) team and in particular Sebastien Colley on the script. The first six episodes of the Pauline series have been streaming on the Disney platform since May 22, 2024.

Pauline is a German teenager like any other who enjoys life. One day, she is seduced by a young man and the two spend the night together. Shortly after this one-night stand, Pauline discovers that she is pregnant. As if the situation wasn't already complicated enough, Pauline develops strange superpowers and falls in love with her one-night stand. Who is none other than the devil himself.

The first six episodes of Pauline season 1 are available on the Disney video-on-demand service. The streaming platform offers all content from the Disney, Starwars and Marvel franchises. Disney also offers a lot of exclusive content like Pauline or Extraordinary. To access the Disney catalog, you can subscribe from 5.99 euros per month for the subscription with advertisements, 8.99 euros per month for the standard subscription, and 11.99 euros per month for the Premium subscription .