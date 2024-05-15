Outer Range: the series with Josh Brolin back for season 2

The mysteries of the Abbott ranch are back in season 2 of Outer Range again with Josh Brolin, available this Thursday, May 16 on Prime Video. Information on the program.

Between western and fantasy, the Outer Range series returns for a season 2, two years after the release of the first, this Thursday, May 16, 2024 on Prime Video, the streaming platform of the giant Amazon. Created by young playwright Brian Watkins, more accustomed to theater than series, Outer Range tells the story of the difficulties of a family of Wyoming farmers confronted with the inexplicable: a huge hole in the ground giving rise to bizarre events. In season 2, the mystery will thicken.

To compose the cast of this season 2, the production kept Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men, Avengers, Sicario, Guardians of the Galaxy), who also directs the penultimate episode, Imogen Poots (Green Room, The Father), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark, Banshee).

The mystery surrounding the West Prairie phenomenon of the Abbott Ranch thickens as Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep their family together following the sudden disappearance of their granddaughter. The serious and unexpected consequences that this generates could shake the very foundations of time.

You can watch the second season of the series Outer Range exclusively on Prime Video. The seven episodes are available on condition of paying a subscription to the streaming platform. It is possible to subscribe to it for 6.99 euros per month, or 69.99 euros per year.