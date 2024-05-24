Only 6 films made and yet this filmmaker has already been rewarded for his entire career at Cannes

He has made six films and yet... This filmmaker receives an award for his entire career at the Cannes Film Festival.

This weekend, the Cannes Film Festival is honoring a filmmaker who will be rewarded for his entire career. A rare privilege that only a few giants of the 7th art have been able to enjoy. However, this director only made six films during his career. A figure that would almost make him a little young alongside the cinema monsters who may have had this chance in the past. It is indeed far, very far even from the most prolific like Alfred Hitchcock or Woody Allen, who have exceeded 50 feature films, Clint Eastwood or Steven Spielberg, at more than thirty or even Martin Scorsese, who has more than 25 films to his credit.

Fortunately for him, this director also distinguished himself as a screenwriter and producer. But in truth, the main thing is elsewhere. Because it is one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation who receives the festival's honors. A visionary who had a true impact on American cinema and whose legacy is still felt today. Few figures of the seventh art can boast of having revolutionized the experience of spectators around the world like George Lucas.

Without George Lucas, there would be no Tatooine, droids, Jedi or the Death Star. Without George Lucas, there would simply be no Star Wars. With the creation of this phenomenal science fiction saga, the now 80-year-old filmmaker (not so bad for a young kid) revolutionized the Hollywood blockbuster. It will also push the boundaries of the genre and offer a never-before-seen experience to spectators who discovered Star Wars in 1977 in theaters.

But did you know that George Lucas only directed six feature films? Before Star Wars (the genesis of which gave rise to the excellent comic book Lucas Wars), there were in fact THX 1138 and American Graffiti. Then, the filmmaker chose to let other directors conclude his first trilogy, before returning to the camera in the 2000s for Episode I (The Phantom Menace), II (Attack of the Clones) and III (Revenge of the Sith).

Although he did not direct them himself, George Lucas remains the screenwriter of the two other films in the franchise which he supervised, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. He then sold the rights to his company Lucasfilm in 2012, in other words the other films and series in the franchise, to Disney. George Lucas is also the mastermind behind other films that have achieved classic status. He wrote the screenplays for the first four Indiana Jones, directed by Steven Spielberg, that of Willow, and produced Labyrinth, The Little Dinosaur and the final episode of the adventure saga led by Harrison Ford.

Although he never won the supreme statuette, George Lucas was nominated four times for the Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay (in 1974 for American Graffiti and in 1978 for Episode IV of Star Wars). So many feats of arms which explain why the director, screenwriter and producer well and truly deserves an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival this Saturday, May 25.