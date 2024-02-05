One of the most popular horror films of the decade is available on Netflix, it will terrify subscribers

Released in 2013, one of the most terrifying horror films of the last decade is an urgent need to catch up on streaming.

A little over a decade ago, a horror film enjoyed unexpected popular success, launching a twelve-film franchise that would terrify audiences and gross more than $700 million at the box office. The first film in the saga can be watched again on Netflix if you want to scare yourself.

Inspired by a true story, the first installment of Conjuring follows a couple of renowned paranormal investigators across the world. In 1971, they were confronted with the case of the Perron family, a household terrorized by the presence of an entity on their isolated Rhode Island farm. The couple must then face a formidable evil power... Like many renowned horror films, Conjuring works through its use of suggestion, horrific tension and a few "jump scares" (brutal changes that make you jump) well placed.

In terms of casting, the first episode of Conjuring brings together Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) and Patrick Wilson (Aquaman, Insidious) in the role of the couple. We can also recognize young Shannon Kook (The 100), Joey King (The Kissing Booth) and Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar, Twilight) in the role of children.

Released in 2013, Conjuring: The Warren Files was a true phenomenon. Directed by James Wan, the feature film brought exorcism horror films back into fashion, several years after the great classic of the genre, The Exorcist, by using many effects invented by William Friedkin in 1974.

If Conjuring: The Warren Files invents nothing and does not revolutionize the horror genre, that does not prevent it from quickly becoming extremely popular. It raked in $318 million worldwide at the box office. This success will give birth to a very lucrative license of twelve films: Conjuring 2: the Enfield case (2016), Conjuring: under the influence of the devil (2021), but also the series of three films Annabelle, introduced in the first scene of the first episode, a two-film series centered on The Nun, introduced in the second episode, and finally The Curse of the White Lady (2019).

If you decide to scare yourself, know that the first two Conjuring can be streamed on Netflix, as can the second episode of Annabelle. However, you will have to turn to other services to discover the following episodes. Other films in the franchise are available for purchase or rental on most VOD sites.