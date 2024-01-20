One of the best French action series of 2023 can be watched for free in streaming

Breathtaking and full of suspense, one of the most popular French series of 2023 can be (re)watched for free in streaming.

It is sometimes difficult to follow all the streaming releases of the moment and catch up on the nuggets that we may have missed when they were put online on a platform. This week, Internet users will be able to catch up with one of the best French series of 2023 for free!

Breathtaking, full of suspense and twists and turns, Black Hearts won over the public when it was put online on Prime Video on February 3, 2023. The first season, made up of 6 episodes, created an event and became, in just a few days , one of the most viewed programs on Amazon's streaming platform.

This tense action series follows soldiers from a French Special Forces commando, sent to Iraq in October 2016 before the Battle of Mosul. Black Hearts follows the members of this special commando and above all their daily life as intense as it is dangerous. Their mission: to exfiltrate the daughter and grandson of a French ISIS Emir who refuses to cooperate in their absence.

In front of and behind the camera, Cœurs noirs brings together well-known names. First of all, it is a creation of Duong Dang-Thai and Corinne Garfin, screenwriters who worked, among others, on another successful French series: The Office of Legends. It is also directed by Ziad Doueiri, who worked on the series Baron Noir.

Also in the casting, there are experienced actors that Internet users will be able to find. Nicolas Duvauchelle (Pax Massilia, Braquo, The Black Butterflies...) plays the main role opposite Marie Dompnier, seen in The Witnesses, Nina Meurisse from the series Mixte, Thierry Godard from Engrenages and Un village français, Jérémy Nadeau and Tewfik Jallab of Gears.

Thanks to its gripping action scenes, its nervous pace and its plot considered realistic by many spectators, Black Hearts had great audiences on Prime Video a year ago, so much so that a season 2 is in the process of being released. preparation for an as yet unknown release date.

From now on, it is France 2 which will broadcast on television the 6 episodes of the series from Monday January 22, 2024, with two episodes per evening from 9:10 p.m. As with all programs broadcast on the second channel, the episodes will also be posted online for free on France Télévision's streaming platform, france.tv. You just have to register on the site to have access.