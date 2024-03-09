On TV: you probably haven't seen this very good Christopher Nolan film - it's very underrated

This week, you can see on television a superb, critically acclaimed film by Christopher Nolan, which is nevertheless often underestimated in the filmmaker's filmography.

When we talk about Christopher Nolan, the films Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight or even Oppenheimer and The Prestige naturally come to mind. But these are not the only works in his filmography. This week, it's possible to catch up with one of the British-American director's most underrated feature films. Insomnia was released in theaters in 2002. It is Christopher Nolan's third feature film, released after Following, the Follower (1998) and shortly after the slap in the face that was Memento, which also opened for him the gates of Hollywood.

In this remake of a Norwegian film by Erik Skjoldbjaerg released in 1997, the audience follows a disillusioned Los Angeles police officer, sent to Alaska to investigate the sordid murder of a teenage girl. He quickly finds himself trapped by the killer. His guilt and the phenomenon of the polar day (period during which the sun does not set) prevent him from sleeping and, above all, from having clear ideas. A truly all-star cast is assembled in this daylight thriller. Al Pacino (The Godfather) plays the title role opposite Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and the late Robin William in one of his rare dramatic roles.

Upon its release, reviews of Insomnia were generally very positive: the film received a score of 78/100 on Metacritic, 92% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a press rating of 4/5 on Allociné. Among the conquerors, let's mention Télérama, which gave it its maximum score, when Ecran Large estimated at the time that "Christopher Nolan demonstrates that he can create a brilliant film without necessarily relying on a trickster gimmick". Opinion which will be proven many times later.

How can we explain that Insomnia is so often forgotten in Christopher Nolan’s works? Firstly because the director subsequently signed resounding blockbusters which tended to eclipse the work of his early years. Then, because as a thriller, Insomnia proves to be much more classic than the filmmaker's other films, which often rely on strong concepts or complex scenarios. This does not prevent the filmmaker's third film from being devilishly effective and a must-have in the detective genre. If you want to catch up with Insomnia on television, know that the film is broadcast this Sunday, March 10, 2024. It is on Arte, from 9 p.m., that it is possible to (re)see this thriller by the director, recently crowned with an honorary Caesar.