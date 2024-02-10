On TV: Leonardo DiCaprio's best role in more than 30 years of career

Leonardo DiCaprio has a career that all of Hollywood envies. Despite several classics in his filmography, his best role is almost unanimous. His performance is worth watching again on TV.

Leonardo DiCaprio's career has everything to make people envious. In his thirty-year career, the 49-year-old actor has starred in some of the greatest classics of Hollywood cinema. If it is difficult to name his best film, observers of the seventh art and the press agree (almost) on what is perhaps his best role. See you this Sunday evening on Arte to immerse yourself in his Dantesque performance in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Released in 2013, The Wolf of Wall Street is inspired by the true story of Jordan Belfort, an unscrupulous stockbroker who achieved fame and fortune in the 1980s thanks to several shenanigans, before experiencing his irremediable downfall. It is one of the biggest commercial successes of Martin Scorsese, director of the film, who collaborated for the 5th time (at the time) with one of his favorite actors for this film. In the casting, DiCaprio notably plays Jonah Hill (SuperGrave, 21 Jump Street), Margot Robbie (who was revealed around the world thanks to this role) and Kyle Chandler (King Kong, Friday Night Lights).

Amoral, out of control and overexcited, Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a memorable acting performance at 200 miles per hour. The scene where, drugged and completely paralyzed, Jordan Belfort tries by all means to drive home to prevent Jonah Hill from talking on the phone (tapped by the FBI), has become legendary thanks to the physical and inspired performance of the actor. Many also agree that Leonardo DiCaprio finds his best role here. Which is astonishing considering the actor's impressive filmography, which also includes unanimously acclaimed performances with Once upon a time...in Hollywood, Titanic or Killers of the Flower Moon more recently.

For Indiewire, DiCaprio delivers his best performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, an opinion shared by the English-speaking media Complex and Empire. Unfortunately, that won't even be enough to win the Oscar for best actor in 2015: that year, he lost to Matthew McConnaughey (with whom he shares the opening scene of The Wolf of Wall Street, ironically). , awarded for Dallas Buyers Club.

If you missed this cinematic phenomenon, or if you want to immerse yourself in DiCaprio's stunning performance, The Wolf of Wall Street can be seen again on television this Sunday, February 11. It is broadcast at 9:00 p.m. on Arte, channel 7 of TNT.