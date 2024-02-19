On the TV program: this comedy only lasts an hour and yet revealed a favorite actor at the 2024 Césars

One of the favorite actors of the 2024 Césars is starring in this one-hour comedy, broadcast on television this week.

Will he win the César this Friday, February 23, 2024? Revelation of the year in French cinema, Raphaël Quenard is one of the big favorites of the competition, nominated in no less than three categories including two for interpretation. It is possible to discover one of these (superb) interpretations on television this week. Tune in this Tuesday to see Yannick on the small screen.

Yannick is a comedy-drama that lasts only 1 hour and 7 minutes. Short, but effective: the feature film follows the performance of a play interrupted by Yannick, one of the spectators, who criticizes the troupe for not entertaining him enough and directly addresses the actors in order to be entertained , before taking the room hostage.

Raphaël Quenard plays the leading role, and is nominated for the César for best actor for his exciting score in the film, at once funny, disturbing, but also touching for this particular character. He plays opposite Pio Marmaï, Blanche Gardin but also Sébastien Chassagne and Agnès Hurstel, figures of French humor.

Yannick is a film directed by Quentin Dupieux, one of the most exuberant filmmakers in French cinema. In recent years, the director has released a film every six months, with his latest feature, Daaaaaali!, being viewable in theaters just six months after the release of Yannick, in the summer of 2023. In the filmography of this hyperactive filmmaker to this very particular universe, we find Rubber (on a killer tire), At the post!, Le Daim, Mandibles (on a giant fly) or even Incredible but true and Smoking makes you cough more recently.

Yannick is probably one of his most accomplished films. All in tension, we never know whether to laugh or to worry, as Dupieux masters so perfectly the mixture of genres in this social satire. Because, ultimately, the French director questions class contempt, the vanity of the world of culture, but also the place of the public in the show.

The quality of the film is also due a lot to the crazy performance of Raphaël Quenard, a real revelation of this year 2023, even if he had started his career since 2019. Last year, the actor also distinguished himself in Chien de la heist, for which he is nominated for the César for best revelation, but also Sentinel with Jonathan Coen or Cash, available on Netflix.

Yannick by Quentin Dupieux is broadcast on the TV program this Tuesday, February 20. You must go to Canal, an encrypted subscription channel, to watch the film from 9:11 p.m. It will be followed at 10:17 p.m. by Dog from the Junkyard, a film for which Raphaël Quenard is also nominated for a César.