On the TV program: the best French film of 2023 finally hits the screens

Multi-awarded, this French film considered the best of the year 2023 is finally available for streaming before being broadcast on television.

It is rare for a French film to make such an impact. In 2023, this feature film won a supreme award, a great success at the box office, a warm critical reception, before winning several titles across the Atlantic, across the Channel and in France. Available for streaming on MyCanal since February 24, tune in Tuesday February 27, 2024 to see Anatomy of a Fall on television.

Released in 2023, Anatomy of a Fall has had a flawless run for several months. Winner of a Palme d'Or marked by a political speech which created controversy, the film nevertheless achieved phenomenal success which elevated its director Justine Triet to the rank of personalities of the moment. This Friday, February 23, the feature film won no less than 6 Césars, including Best Film, Best Direction and Best Actress.

Anatomy of a Fall is a courtroom drama that follows a woman accused of murdering her husband. From the beginnings of the investigation to the trial until its judgment, this skillfully written feature film questions the spectators on fundamental notions, such as truth, the couple, while offering the portrait of a modern, complex woman, with margin. In the cast, Sandra Hüller, Antoine Reinartz, Swann Arlaud but also the young Milo Machado-Graner, are astonishing.

In France, the journey of Anatomy of a Fall was partially fraught with pitfalls. During her acceptance speech after receiving the Palme d'Or in Cannes, Justine Triet sharply criticized the way in which the government "shockingly denied" the movement against pension reform, before accusing it of wanting " break the cultural exception. This caused a controversy, and coincidence or not, the feature film was not selected by the CNC to represent France at the Oscar for Best Foreign Film. On the other hand, Justine Triet's film was very successful at the box office, with more than 1.5 million admissions in France, and more than 2 million worldwide. In total, the film grossed $25 million and more than covered its costs (its budget is estimated at €6.2 million).

The success of Anatomy of a Fall has gone far beyond the borders of France. The film by Justine Triet won two Golden Globes (Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Screenplay), a BAFTA (Best Original Screenplay) but was also nominated for five Oscars (Best Film, Best Direction, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay , Best Editing).

Available for streaming on MyCanal since February 24, Anatomy of a Fall is broadcast on television this Tuesday, February 27, on Canal . It is from 9:10 p.m. that it will be possible to discover the Palme d'or on the encrypted subscription channel. The feature film will be followed by the broadcast of a documentary on the rise of Justine Triet, at 11:38 p.m.