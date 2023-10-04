Nowhere on Netflix: this Spanish survival film is a surprise hit around the world

Released on Netflix on September 29, the Spanish film “Nowhere” achieved a surprise audience hit, becoming the most viewed feature film of the moment across the world on the platform.

A pregnant woman trapped in a drifting shipping container. This is the starting pitch for the big hit of the week, as explosive as it is unexpected. “Nowhere” is a Spanish open-sea survival thriller, released on September 29.

In this film, Anna Castillo ("A Perfect Tale") plays a pregnant woman who flees a totalitarian country with her husband. She finds herself separated from her companion and stuck in a shipping container on the waves. She will then have to fight to survive, save her child, and find the man she loves.

Although the film is set against the backdrop of the migration crisis, it is not exactly inspired by a true story. The screenwriters of “Nowhere”, however, were inspired by testimonies of migrants who had tried to cross the Spanish border in containers and trucks.

This information made it possible to best transcribe the conditions and physical sensations of their heroine. Albert Pintó, director of “Nowhere,” explained in an interview with Público that he was trying to make his story as authentic as possible, so they went to shoot some of the sequences at sea.

On social networks, Internet users do not fail to be impressed by the feature film. One of the users of “This is the craziest movie I’ve seen in the last decade,” concludes one Netflix subscriber.

In just three days, the film has become one of the most viewed programs around the world, already garnering 23.8 million views in just 72 hours according to Netflix figures.

With such immediate success, the specialized Netflix newsletter