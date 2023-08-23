Newly dad Daniel Radcliffe gives news of his first child

The interpreter of Harry Potter became a dad for the first time in the spring of 2023. He recently revealed the sex of the baby and shared his first feelings about his paternity.

In the greatest secrecy or almost, Daniel Radcliffe became a father last spring. The 33-year-old Harry Potter singer and his girlfriend, actress Erin Drake, gave birth to a baby boy a few months ago in April. Usually very discreet, the actor recently confided in the joys of fatherhood at the microphone of Extra, without however revealing the first name of the baby. “He is very cute”, revealed in particular Daniel Radcliffe. "We're past the yelling phase and now he's making us smile and chirp."

The British actor, however, admitted that the past few months have been "crazy" for the little family, adding that "it's also the best thing that has ever happened to [him]. Previously, with Entertainment Weekly, the interpreter of the young wizard with the scar had explained that it was “a real privilege” to have time with his son. So much so that he plans to work less over the next few years, to spend time with his child, without considering ending his acting career.

If their image of children and teenagers sticks to their skin and if it's hard to imagine them in a paternal role, several major actors in the Harry Potter saga have already become dads. In 2020, Rupert Grint, interpreter of Ron Weasley, also became the father of a little girl, just like Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan) who had a son in 2021 and Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), father since 2016. Actress Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, also announced her first pregnancy last April.