New School: Controversial Netflix Rap Contest Winner

[Updated June 1, 2023 at 11:36 a.m.] Season 2 of New School has barely ended on Netflix when its result is already controversial. On Wednesday May 31, 2023, subscribers to the streaming platform were able to discover the final of the French rap competition, and the name of the successor to Fresh La Peufra (winner of season 1). It was finally Yuz Boy who was crowned big winner of this season 2 and who thus won 100,000 euros, which will allow him to finance the recording of his first studio album.

However, this result is tarnished by a court case. As we learn from BFM TV this Thursday, June 1, the winner of New School season 2 is accused of rape. His accuser, who filed a complaint in August 2022, mentioned three non-consensual sexual encounters that allegedly occurred between 2020 and 2021. Yuz Boy claims to have "nothing to be ashamed of" and denies the accusations. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to BFM TV that the complaint is currently under investigation.

For its part, Netflix France assured that it had not been aware of the complaint before the filming of season 2 of New School: "We are doing a lot of work when selecting candidates to make sure that there is no didn't have any fake issues, including criminal records or tweets. They didn't. We had no reason to doubt their character."

That fans of the Netflix program are reassured: a season 3 of New school would indeed be planned, according to the production company Black Dynamite. This announced in a press release that the amateur rap contest would soon return for a new burst of episodes. However, the release date is not yet known.