New Hunger Games movie revives theory that's tearing fans apart

The “Hunger Games” saga is back in theaters with a new film. And by going back in time, this prequel revives theories that have agitated fans for several years.

The prequel to the Hunger Games franchise was released in theaters this Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The plot takes place 60 years before Katniss Everdenn's rebellion and reveals how the young and ambitious Coriolanus Snow changed to become the one who will be an authoritarian tyrant six decades later. He becomes the mentor of Lucy Gray Baird, singer and District 12 tribute for the 10th Hunger Games.

Since the release of the novel in 2020, readers of Hunger Games have wondered if Lucy Gray Baird might not be related to the heroine of the first films. For some, she would indeed be the grandmother of Katniss Everdeen.

Several elements are pointed out by fans to justify this theory: Lucy Gray Baird wrote the song The Hanging Tree, which Katniss' father sang to her. Furthermore, the latter revealed the location of the cabin near the lake to his daughter, which was a secret. Lucy Gray also named a plant after Katniss. How could Katniss's father have known all this if he didn't know Lucy Gray?

Fans go further, imagining that Katniss' father would be the son of Lucy Gray and Coriolanus Snow, making the end of the franchise all the more ironic for the Capitol tyrant.

But not all fans agree with this theory, and for one simple reason: it's hard to imagine that Lucy Gray Baird would have quietly returned to District 12 and been able to move on with her life given what happened to her at the time. end of The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird.

This is why some have another, perhaps more plausible, theory about Katniss's parentage: her grandmother is Maude Ivory, not Lucy Gray Baird. The young singer of the Covey troupe indeed has the ability to remember all the songs she hears, and we can easily imagine that she remembered The Hanging Tree. She also knows where the famous cabin is.

The author, Suzanne Collins, has never validated or denied these theories. It's up to the spectators to make up their own mind.