Netflix would have planned a new increase in its prices and the chosen date is not a coincidence

Netflix is ​​reportedly considering a further increase in its subscriptions. The streaming platform would have chosen a very specific time to announce it.

Towards a new increase in Netflix subscription prices? In any case, this is what the Wall Street Journal announced this Tuesday, October 3, 2023. According to the American media, the streaming platform would consider an increase in prices in several regions of the globe. According to the English-speaking media, Netflix would wait for a specific moment before announcing this price increase: the end of the actors' strike, which has paralyzed Hollywood since July 14.

The announcement will be made "a few months later" always indicates the Wall Street Journal. If the actors are still mobilized, the American screenwriters ended their strike last week following an agreement with the producers. This provides for an increase in minimum remuneration, bonuses and rights linked to the distribution of works in particular. Enough to weigh on the budgets of streaming services.

Which countries would be hit by these new tariff increases? The United States and Canada would be particularly affected according to the Wall Street Journal. For the moment, we do not know if France is also there, nor what the prices of the new subscriptions would be.

In any case, this increase would not be the first this year. Netflix has already made changes to its subscription plans in the spring which have not only made people happy. After another price increase, password sharing ended last May.

It is in fact currently impossible to add an additional subscriber to your offer if this person does not live in your household, or you must pay an additional 5.99 euros per month.

For its part, Disney is ending its single subscription on November 1, 2023 to adopt offers similar to those of Netflix, in particular the subscription with advertisements.