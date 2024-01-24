Netflix will soon permanently remove one of its subscriptions, users will have to change their offer

Netflix plans to remove its Active Essentials offers, forcing subscribers who still benefited from them to change offers.

This is a new blow to the wallets of Netflix subscribers. The streaming platform announced in its report to investors that the Essential offer would be permanently removed in countries that offer a subscription with advertisements. In France, this subscription, at 10.99 euros per month, no longer existed upon registration since December 2023.

However, certain users who had subscribed to the offer before its deletion still benefited from it, provided they paid the 10.99 euros per month. This will soon no longer be the case, since Netflix plans to remove this formula even for people who had already subscribed to it. Remember that this is not trivial, since it was already the cheapest subscription without advertisements. The objective stated by the streaming giant is therefore clear: to encourage its users to subscribe to an offer with advertisements, or to pay even more so that their viewing is not interrupted.

In its report to investors, the streaming platform currently specifies that this withdrawal will take place in the second quarter of 2024 in Canada and the United Kingdom. France is therefore not yet concerned and subscribers who already subscribed to the Essential subscription can continue to benefit from its advantages.

But Netflix specifies that the other countries offering the offer with advertisements will follow in a second step. France could then be concerned. The precise date of this application is not yet known.

Concretely therefore, subscribers to the Essential offer will have two choices: subscribe to another subscription, or cancel. Currently, upon registration, there are three subscriptions for French Netflix users: the offer at 5.99 euros per month which allows access to the platform with the interruption of viewing by advertisements, the offer at 13.49 euros per month (the cheapest without ads now), and the premium offer with 4K, 4 devices connected simultaneously and two additional subscribers for 19.99 euros per month.