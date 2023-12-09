Netflix Removes One Of The Best Heist Movies, You Only Have A Few Days To See It

A crazy heist film is leaving the Netflix streaming platform in a few days. Hurry to see it while you still can!

Netflix regularly makes changes to its catalog. If the streaming platform offers many new releases for binge-watchers every week, certain programs must in return leave the site to make way for new films and new series.

This is the case of one of the best heist films which will soon disappear from the catalog of Netflix subscribers. Snatch: Tu braques ou tu raque is indeed living its last days on the streaming platform. So you only have a few days left before discovering this hilarious and very British gangster film, which has become one of the great classics of the genre since its release in 2000.

Snatch: you steal or you raque (shortened to Snatch) is directed by Guy Ritchie and produced by Matthew Vaughn, two big names in British cinema. The first has signed numerous gangster films, such as The Gentlemen or Scams, Crimes and Botany. The second notably directed the successful spy saga Kingsman.

On November 15, 2000, they released Snatch, a film that is very difficult to summarize since it offers a patchwork of small British banditry strikes all involved in an incredible heist. In this film with multi-layered intrigues, we are far from the New York mafia, but we have fun with these little gangsters convinced of being great figures of crime, all in search of an enormous diamond which passes by from hand to hand.

As you will have understood, Snatch takes place within the London underworld, but is above all a crazy comedy which seeks more to make people laugh at a gallery of wacky characters than to depict a disturbing and threatening criminal universe.

When it was released, critics were already generally won over. Le Figaro had notably praised "the dark, cynical and delirious universe of Guy Ritchie", while Le Parisien praised "a comedy as we like them: delirious but not too much, joyfully bouncy and populated by a courtyard of Miracles as we know them. 'Haven't seen it for a long time.' For Première, the British director even "invented cerebral popcorn", since you also don't have to tune out if you want to understand the sequence of the plot.

Snatch stands out above all for its astonishing cast. In the main roles, we will recognize Jason Statham and Stephen Graham. But other big Hollywood names are added to the film, sometimes for short scenes, like Benicio del Toro. And how can we forget Brad Pitt as a stubborn gypsy boxer with an incomprehensible accent? Some even argue that it is the best role of his career. We will leave you alone to judge on this question.

If Snatch excites you, know that you still have a few days left to watch it streaming on Netflix for subscribers. The film leaves the streaming platform this Thursday, December 14, 2023. Hurry up to (re)watch it!