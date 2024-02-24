Netflix is ​​soon removing this ultra-comforting film to watch with the family, don't wait to see it

It's one of the most heartwarming films to watch for a quiet evening, but it's soon leaving the streaming platform Netflix. You have a few days left to see it.

Every week, Netflix sorts through its catalog to remove certain fiction whose rights are expiring or to make more space for new entries. In a few days, it is THE quintessential comfort film, the kind of feature film that you watch on a depressed evening to cheer yourself up, which will be removed from the streaming platform. So you absolutely don't have to wait to see it.

Released in 2014, Paddington is a Franco-British comedy directed by Paul King, filmmaker to whom we notably owe the film Wonka. As its name suggests, it is a live action adaptation of the adventures of Paddington Bear, one of Britain's most beloved fictional characters.

In the film Paddington, we discover the arrival of the young talking bear in London, after he was forced to leave his native Peru following an earthquake. After landing at Paddington Station, the animal looks for a family ready to adopt it. He found refuge by chance with the Brown family. But not everyone in London is as kind as the Browns, and Paddington may encounter some bad encounters in his quest to find a new family.

Paddington is a live-action film, with the title bear made in computer-generated images but dubbed, in English, not by actor Ben Whishaw (Skyfall). Facing him, we can recognize the actors Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge, The Others), and Julie Walters (Harry Potter, Mamma Mia).

Typically British and full of good feelings that warm the heart, Paddington is the ideal film to see for young and old. Upon its release, the film's success was both popular and critical: the French press gave this family comedy a 4/5 rating on Allociné on average, while it grossed more than $259 million at the box office. global. This success was enough to ensure a sequel, released in 2017, with Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson in the cast. Here again, success is there and a third film should see the light of day soon.

If you want to discover Paddington 1 and 2, you won’t have to delay. Paul King's films leave Netflix on February 29, 2024. If you are subscribed to the streaming platform, you still have a few days left to (re)immerse yourself in the adventures of this adorable talking bear.