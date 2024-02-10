Netflix is ​​soon removing the best film of all time according to viewers, don't wait to (re)watch it

The most popular film of all time according to French spectators on Allociné is soon leaving Netflix, you only have a few days left to (re)watch it before it disappears from the catalog.

Like every week, Netflix sorts through its catalog to leave more room for new releases of the moment. As a result, films and series disappear from the streaming platform's inventory. This is particularly the case for the highest-rated film among Allociné spectators, which users of the site specializing in cinema therefore consider to be the best of all time.

Since its release in 1994, Forrest Gump has established itself as a timeless classic of the seventh art. Its moving plot, which traces the recent history of the United States, as well as the interpretative work of its actors, have completely seduced generations of spectators, who consider it a must-have to have seen in their life. So much so that it was selected in 2011 to be preserved in the Library of the American Congress for its interest deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant”.

This drama directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) follows a man, Forrest Gump, who waits for a bus and takes the opportunity to tell his life story to the other passengers. Considered simple-minded, he nevertheless lived through the greatest moments in the history of the United States since the 1950s: from the end of segregation to the Vietnam War, to the election of Kennedy or Nixon. , including the hippie movement, Neil Armstrong's moon landing, the Watergate scandal and the AIDS epidemic.

In the casting, Tom Hanks plays Robin Wright (House of Cards), Gary Sinise (Of Mice and Men) and Mykelti Williamson (Save Willy). With this performance, the lead actor moved audiences around the world, to the point of winning the Oscar for Best Actor in 1995. That same year, Forrest Gump also won the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Direction, for best adapted screenplay, best editing and best visual effects.

At the time of its release, Forrest Gump received generally positive international reviews, based on Metacritic (82/100) or Rotten Tomatoes (71%). The French press was a little less seduced, but Zemeckis' production still ranks at the top of the best films of all time according to the opinions of Allocine spectators, with a score of 4.6/5. At the time of its release in 1994, the feature film grossed $679 million at the American box office.

Forrest Gump is currently available on Netflix, but not for long. The streaming platform removes the film from its catalog on February 14, 2024. So you only have a few days left to immerse yourself back into the hectic life of Forrest.