Netflix is ​​removing this awesome car chase movie soon, don't wait to check it out

Don't wait to see this action film, as nervous as it is enjoyable: it will soon leave the Netflix streaming platform.

Every month, to make room for the latest news from the streaming platform or for rights expiration issues, Netflix cleans up its catalog. Be careful, in a few days, the audiovisual giant will withdraw a thrilling chase film that it would be a shame to have missed.

Released in June 2017, Baby Driver is an action film directed by Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim, Last Night in Soho...). As is often the case in the British director's filmography, the feature film precisely combines the use of action sequences and music, for an often enjoyable and intense result.

Baby Driver specifically tells the story of a young man suffering from tinnitus after a car accident. However, he manages to cope with it by constantly listening to music. Now an adult, he is a driver for a gang of robbers in Atlanta. But when love crosses his path, Baby wants to leave everything behind and settle down. To protect his loved ones and pay off his debts, he is forced to take part in one last, highly dangerous blow.

The feature film therefore includes numerous intense and rhythmic chase scenes which will appeal to fans of the genre. But with Edgar Wright, music once again plays a preponderant role (here, even in the plot) and is one of the great pleasures of viewing. From the Beach Boys to Dave Brubeck, including the Commodores, Martha and the Vandellas, Blur and even Queen and Simon

In terms of casting, Baby Driver brings together actors who lost their luster after the release of the film, entangled in cases of sexual assault for several years. This is the case of Ansel Elgort (accused since 2020), Kevin Spacey (accused since October 2017 and found not guilty in 2023) or Jamie Foxx (accused since 2023).

But the feature film also gives great scores to Lily James (Mamma Mia: Here we go again), Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Eiza González (Ambulance). Nominated for the Oscars for best editing, best sound and best mixing in 2018, it ultimately won none and lost to Dunkirk.

Baby Driver can be seen on Netflix for a few more days. Edgar Wright's film leaves the subscription streaming platform on January 28, 2024. Don't delay if you want to discover the astonishing marriage between music and automobiles!