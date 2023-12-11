Netflix is ​​removing one of its cheapest subscriptions, which will change for subscribers

Netflix has decided to remove its Essential subscription, the cheapest without advertisements, for all its new subscribers.

It’s confirmed, Netflix is ​​getting more expensive. After a price increase in October, it is now one of the cheapest subscriptions which is disappearing altogether. It is no longer possible to subscribe to the “Essential” offer, the cheapest without advertisements, if you sign up for Netflix.

This information was confirmed this Tuesday with the Tech show

Already, the Essential offer without advertisements, which cost 10.99 euros per month, was hidden when subscribing to Netflix and it was not necessarily instinctive to subscribe to it if you did not know that it existed. Today, it has simply disappeared.

But what about subscribers to the Essential offer without advertisements? From Tech

However, if those concerned decide to change their subscription or unsubscribe, it will no longer be possible to return, later, to the Essential subscription without advertisements at 10.99 euros per month. You will then have to choose between the three subscriptions already offered by the streaming platform.

This measure makes Netflix even more expensive than before. If we compare to other streaming platforms, the platform remains the most expensive. Without advertisements, Disney costs at least 8.99 euros per month, and Prime Video is accessible at 6.99 euros per month. For its part, Apple TV costs 9.99 euros per month. Only Canal costs more, at 19.99 euros per month minimum, but the cheapest offer includes all the group's channels and also Apple TV content.

This measure especially comes just two months after a new price increase from Netflix. Premium subscriptions and the Essential subscription (which no longer exists) had already increased by 2 euros per month in October. The Standard subscriptions with advertisements and the Standard subscription retained their prices.