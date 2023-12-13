Netflix is ​​going to remove this movie with the biggest villain in cinema, watch it now

You only have a few days left to see, on Netflix, one of the most popular films of recent years, which features one of Hollywood's greatest villains.

The Netflix catalog changes very regularly, and you have to be careful not to miss a program that you absolutely wanted to see, but that you had saved for later. This very popular feature film, acclaimed by critics and the public, which features one of Hollywood's greatest villains, is leaving the streaming platform very soon. Don't delay if you want to watch it.

In 2019, Joker created the event. Directed by Todd Philips, this dramatic film returns, with a displayed realistic desire, to the origins of Batman's sworn enemy in the comics and in the cinema. Here, the story returns to what pushed Arthur Fleck, a man suffering from mental illness and stigmatized by society, to the point of becoming the Joker.

It was Joaquin Phoenix who had the difficult task of embodying this ultra-violent and complex character. And the gamble paid off for the actor already revealed in Gladiator, since this role allowed him to finally win the Oscar for Best Actor, after having been nominated three times in the past. In the casting, he briefly opposite Robert de Niro, but also Zazie Beetz (Deadpool).

When it was released in theaters on October 9, 2019, the film was a real success. Critics were largely seduced by the radical stance of the feature film. Allociné lists 44 press reviews, for an overall rating of 4.1/5. The specialist magazine Cinemateaser notably described Joker as an “unmissable” film by “giving meaning back to comic book movies”. For L'Express, the film is both a "visual shock" which makes people "think long after the screening". La Voix du Nord praised a “dry and powerful staging”, as well as a “suffocating and violent political story”. Première also praised “an immense political film carried by the demented interpretation of Joaquin Phoenix”.

The public was also seduced by the shocker Joker, since the feature film attracted more than 5.6 million spectators in theaters in France. In the United States, the film grossed more than $330 million. The success of Joker is such that a sequel is planned. Entitled Joker: Folie à Deux, this new psychological thriller also aims to be a musical film. For the occasion, fans will discover the character of Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. Not much information has leaked yet about this sequel, other than Zazie Beetz hinting that "people will be surprised."

While waiting for the cinema release of this sequel, scheduled for October 2, 2024, movie fans can still (re)see Joker in streaming. But hurry, the film leaves Netflix on December 22.