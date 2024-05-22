Netflix is ​​dropping this cult action saga soon, you only have a few days to watch it

This popular action film saga is leaving Netflix in the coming days. If you want to catch up with her, now is the time!

Netflix regularly cleans up its content in order to leave more room for new programs available on the streaming platform, or because the exploitation rights end up expiring. This is why one of the cult action film franchises, very popular with the public, will soon disappear. Subscribers only have a few days left to catch up.

Since its launch in 2001, Fast and Furious has established itself as a must-see action film saga on the big screen. On the program of 11 feature films released in twenty years, supercharged and explosive chases that keep the audience in suspense. More specifically, spectators follow the adventures of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), a former prisoner turned street racing driver, who meets police officer Brian O'Conner (the late Paul Walker who died in a road accident in 2013). , another driving genius.

If the reviews of the Fast and Furious films are not always unanimous or positive, spectators always respond as soon as a film in the saga is released. It is also one of the most popular of all time. The first episode grossed $207 million on a budget of $38 million.

The other films in the franchise continued on the path of success, until the record held by Fast and Furious 7, which grossed $1.5 billion worldwide. In total, for eleven films, the saga grossed $7.3 billion worldwide (for a total budget estimated at $1.8 million).

It must be said that Fast and Furious always offers a great spectacle to its audience through races that run on adrenaline and action scenes, each more impressive than the last, all mixed with family and gang stories. which keep the spectators in suspense. If you missed the phenomenon, however, you will have to act quickly, because the 8 films in the franchise currently on the streaming platform are removed from Netflix as of this Friday, May 31.