Netflix increases its prices (again) in France, a subscription reaches 20 euros per month

It's a cold shower for Netflix subscribers in France: the streaming platform has just announced an increase in its prices, with the most expensive subscription now going up to 20 euros per month.

This is news that will absolutely not please Netflix subscribers in France. The streaming giant has just announced a new increase in its prices in a letter addressed to its shareholders on Wednesday October 18. And these new prices are already applied this Thursday.

In detail, two subscriptions out of the four offered by Netflix increase by two euros: the Essential subscription, previously at 8.99 euros per month, now increases to reach 10.99 euros per month; the Premium subscription, with all the advantages, now costs 19.99 euros per month. Its monthly rate was previously 17.99 euros per month.

Conversely, two subscriptions do not change their prices: the Standard subscription with advertising remains at 5.99 euros per month, and the Standard subscription retains its price of 13.49 euros per month.

France is not the only country affected by this price increase: it also applies to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Rumors of an increase in Netflix prices had been floating around for a few weeks, following information from the Wall Street Journal. The media, however, assured that the streaming giant was waiting for the end of the actors' strike, which has still paralyzed Hollywood since July 14, to end. This is ultimately not the case since the increase in Netflix prices is already effective in France.

To justify this price increase, Netflix assures in its letter to shareholders “that as we bring more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a little more”.

According to the streaming giant, its prices remain "extremely competitive", arguing that its lowest price offer (which however includes advertisements) remains the cheapest on the market.