Merchants of Pain: What is the Netflix movie starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt about?

Merchants of Pain is an American thriller film adapted from the book of the same name by Evan Hughes. The film is broadcast exclusively on the streaming platform of the giant Netflix from October 27, 2023.

Merchants of Pain is an American thriller, adapted from the American book Pain Hustlers. Written by Evan Hughes, the book focuses on the sources of the opioid crisis in the US and how a few pharmaceutical groups have led millions of Americans into addiction to these drugs.

Directed by David Yates, this punchy film is carried by a 5-star cast, Chris Evans and Emily Blunt in the lead. Netflix has already covered the subject, always drawing inspiration from a true story, with the series Painkiller, available since August 10, 2023. The film Merchants of Pain, is broadcast on October 27, 2023 on the streaming platform. .

Liza Drake is a broke single mother who dreams of success. She works for a pharmaceutical start-up and discovers a successful way to secure her daughter's future. However, she finds herself drawn into the middle of a plot that goes far beyond a simple scheme, and turning back risks causing her downfall.

You can watch Merchants of Pain from October 27 on the Netflix SVOD platform. The streaming giant offers a lot of exclusive content, such as docuseries, films inspired by true events and documentaries. You can subscribe to Netflix and enjoy its entire catalogue from 5.99 euros per month for the offer with advertisements. Several subscriptions exist, and the most expensive is 19.99 euros per month.