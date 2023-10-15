Max, HBO's streaming platform, is coming soon to France, and we finally know when

Expected for several months in France, the HBO streaming platform will finally be released in France in the coming months.

The question of watching HBO streaming programs has long questioned French series fans. For a long time, it was OCS that you had to turn to to discover the programs of the so-called "prestige" American series channel, before you had to subscribe to the Warner pass from Prime Video.

In a few months, this will no longer be the case, since the American channel's streaming platform, called Max, will finally arrive in France. According to information from Variety, Max will arrive in France in the summer of 2024. However, Warner Bros Discovery, owner of HBO programs, having an agreement with Amazon which must last in France until the end of 2024, this this could be maintained in parallel until this date, according to the American media.

This is excellent news for French series fans, since Max should compile all the successful HBO programs, as well as the new seasons of highly anticipated series: it is on this platform that we will be able to see the rest of House of the Dragons, The Last of Us or even the series in preparation Harry Potter.

French series will also arrive on Max. This is the case of the original mini-series La mythomane du Bataclan, inspired by the true story of a woman (played by Laure Calamy) who posed as a victim of the November 2015 attacks.

For the moment, Max prices in France are not known. In the United States, there are several offers: a subscription with advertisements at $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year), a basic subscription without advertisements, which costs $15.99 per month ($149.99 per year) and an “ultimate” subscription with all the benefits (and no ads), at $19.99 per month, or $199.99 per year.