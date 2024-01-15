Maïwenn Le Besco fined 400 euros for attacking Edwy Plenel

Actress and director Maïwenn was fined 400 euros this Tuesday, January 16, 2024 for having pulled Edwy Plenel's hair last February, in a restaurant in Paris.

This Tuesday, January 16, the Paris police court sentenced director and actress Maïwenn Le Besco, known under the pseudonym Maïwenn, to a fine of 400 euros for intentional violence without ITT, after attacking journalist Edwy Plenel in a Parisian restaurant, on February 22, 2023. The co-founder of Médiapart will receive, for his part, a symbolic euro for moral damage. According to information from Franceinfo, the filmmaker was also ordered to pay 1,500 euros in moral damages to Médiapart.

The director of Polisse, Mon roi and more recently Jeanne du Barry was the subject of a complaint filed on March 7 by Edwy Plenel. The latter then said he was in the middle of dinner with a lawyer when "a woman, previously seated, alone, at another table (...) appeared and in a very short period of time grabbed the latter by the hair with violence, throwing his head back and spitting on his face.

The actress and director was then identified by restaurant staff before rushing out. Last June in Le Journal du Dimanche, Maïwenn Le Besco criticized Médiapart for having used extracts from one of her hearings “without warning [her]” collected as part of an article on the rape accusations against Luc Besson . “All dependent and used in an oriented way, she said in the JDD. In my life, it is a cataclysm.”

She then admitted that "nothing justifies attacking a journalist, nothing justifies violating the privacy of a woman, that we betray her trust" and that her action was "good little compared to what [she] suffered.”

During the hearing before the Paris police court this Tuesday, Maïwenn Le Besco acknowledged her actions, without apologizing: "I know that we don't take justice into our own hands, that we don't sort things out. by violence. But these people went to seek a very intimate statement (…) so I do not apologize and I do not regret."