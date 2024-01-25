“Masters of the Air”: Where and when to watch the event war series?

Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, “Masters of the Air” is finally available for streaming. We explain to you how to see this spectacular new war series in France.

The patience of fans of Band of Brothers and The Pacific has finally been rewarded. After 22 years of waiting for the first, and 13 years for the second, the third war series depicting the daily lives of American soldiers during World War II has finally been released. Masters of the Air airs its first episode this Friday, January 26, 2024.

After the paratroopers and the Marines, it is the turn of the US Air Force to be entitled to its dedicated series. It is more particularly the 8th Corps of the American Air Force which is highlighted in the 9 episodes of the series, which fought the Third Reich during particularly risky and dangerous aerial battles. In addition to the crucial battles for the future of Europe and the world, the series looks back on the psychological consequences endured by the aviators.

Like Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air is produced by Stephen Spielberg and Tom Hanks. This war series already promises to be spectacular thanks to a huge budget (between $250 and $300 million estimated by the American media) and a cast of rising Hollywood stars (Austin Butler, Callum Terner, Barry Keoghan, Rafferty Law , ...).

Explosions of cabins, ruined villages and aerial clashes, this is what awaits spectators on the menu of Masters of the Air. And it is obviously possible to follow the broadcast of this fiction in streaming. In France, you will have to go to Apple TV to discover this new mini-series. Two episodes are released online this January 26, 2024. Thereafter, Masters of the Air will be broadcast every Friday until March 15, 2024.

As with other streaming platforms, subscription to Apple TV is paid: you must subscribe to an offer of 9.99 euros per month to access the site's programs. Note, however, that subscribers to all Canal offers can also watch Apple TV content (and therefore Masters of the Air) at no additional cost directly on MyCanal.