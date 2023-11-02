Mars Attacks: Have you noticed Jack Nicholson's two roles?

Broadcast on France 5 at 9:05 p.m. this Friday, November 3, “Mars Attacks” brings together an exceptional cast. Jack Nicholson plays two roles in particular.

Fans of crazy comedies, France 5 has an evening for you. On the TV program on the fifth channel of TNT this Friday evening at 9:05 p.m., we find the science fiction film parody Mars Attacks! released in 1996. In this feature film, director Tim Burton mocks American society through a gallery of characters played by very well-known faces.

Because the American director has brought together a five-star cast (or more!) for this crazy comedy: Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Michael J. Fox, Tom Jones, Natalie Portman, Jack Black. .. they all make an appearance in Mars Attacks!

But the lead actor in Mars Attacks! is probably Jack Nicholson. After playing the Joker in Tim Burton's Batman, the actor reunites with the director for this Martian farce. And you probably haven't noticed, but Jack Nicholson slips into two roles for this film.

First, and this is quite obvious to the physiognomic spectators, the actor, now 86 years old, plays the President of the United States, James Dale.

But that's not the only role he plays in Mars Attacks!, since the actor is behind the role of Art Land, a dishonest Las Vegas entrepreneur. He is the husband of Barbara Land, played by Annette Bening in the film.

If you didn't recognize Nicholson, don't panic: it is indeed very difficult to recognize the actor under his cowboy hat, his Texan suit and behind his brown glasses.