Manifest: what time to watch the end of season 4 on Netflix?

MANIFEST SEASON 4. The end of "Manifest" is approaching. The last episodes of the Netflix series will go live this Friday, June 2, 2023. From what time?

[Updated June 1, 2023 5:00 PM] Manifest is coming to an end very soon. The final episodes of season 4 are posted on Netflix this Friday, June 2, 2023. Remember that most series posted on the streaming platform are visible from 9:01 a.m. Manifest should therefore not escape the rule, and the binge-watching of the last episodes of season 4 can therefore begin on Friday.

In the latter part of Manifest Season 4, Michaela reunites with Jared to investigate the Callings, when Ben and Saanvi somehow try to collaborate with the 828 Registry authorities. in influence, forcing Cal to act. Mysterious events begin to unfold, however, as the fateful date for the survivors draws near. Check out the trailer for Manifest's ending below.

Manifest follows the passengers of Montego Flight 828 which mysteriously lands in New York...five years in the future. In the casting, viewers may recognize Joshua Dallas (Once upon a time), Melissa Roxburgh (I still believe), Athena Karkanis (Saw 4), J.R. Ramirez (Jessica Jones) or even Matt Long (Homecoming). All three seasons, which aired on NBC from 2018 to 2021, are currently available on Netflix, before the entirety of Season 4 hits the streaming platform.

Synopsis - As the passengers of Montego Flight 828 land in New York, they learn that they have just jumped 5 years into the future. Everyone thought they were dead. But what happened?

Manifest had an unconventional circulation in France. First broadcast exclusively on TF1 and on the MyTF1 streaming platform, the series was taken over by Netflix in season 4. The entire series is now visible on the VOD giant, for which you must take out a subscription.