Less expensive than Netflix, this streaming platform is a gold mine for series lovers

This streaming platform, although little used in France, offers some of the best series of the moment - it would be a shame to miss it.

The streaming platform landscape is starting to get particularly busy. In France, there are at least four which occupy the largest share of the market: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney and MyCanal. And that's without counting the upcoming arrival of Max, who should shake up the current landscape.

However, there is an underrated streaming platform that still has some of the best series of the moment, often praised by critics. According to an audience measurement of SVOD services carried out by JustWatch in France from July 1 to September 30, 2023, it only accounts for 4% of platform users.

If it does not have as many French users as the other giants on the market, Apple TV is not unknown on the streaming market since it is the platform of the IT giant, inventor of the Mac and the iPhone (among others).

In its catalog, we find several critically acclaimed series, such as the comedy Ted Lasso, the social thriller Severance (4.5/5 spectator rating on Allociné), the historical drama Pachinko (4/5), the science series -fiction Foundation (3.6/5) or Silo (4.2/5), the action program For All Mankind (4.2/5) or the drama series The Morning Show (4.1/5) with a myriad of stars (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead).

And this is just an overview of a catalog which is expanding with regularly acclaimed new releases, such as the acclaimed drama Lessons in Chemistry (4.1/5) more recently or the blockbuster science fiction series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (3.4/5).

In terms of prices, Apple TV costs less than Netflix, which has many more subscribers. Subscribing to Apple's platform costs 9.99 euros per month, which is cheaper than subscribing to Netflix without ads (13.49 euros per month). However, it is more expensive than Prime Video (6.99 euros per month) and Disney (8.99 euros per month for the cheapest subscription).

There is also a very good plan to know about Apple TV: by subscribing to MyCanal (minimum 19.99 euros per month for the special Christmas offer), it is possible to have access to all the content from the Apple platform at no additional cost. Two platforms for the price of one, then!

If you want to test some Apple TV content before signing up for a subscription, that's also possible. The platform not only offers 7 days of free trials, but also allows you to watch the first episodes of some of its platforms for free: this is the case of Slow Horses, For All Mankind, The Buccaneers (a Bridgerton with a US twist) or Lessons in Chemistry.