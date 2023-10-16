Leonardo DiCaprio has a strange reputation that sticks to him and he absolutely wants to get rid of it

Leonardo DiCaprio's love life has been commented on and mocked on social networks for several years. And the actor has made it known that this does not amuse him at all.

The love life of Leonardo DiCaprio has been widely commented on on social networks for several years now. The most movie buffs, fans of celebrity news, but also many Internet users have made it a recurring topic of conversation. The reason: the actor, aged 48 today, has a string of conquests but he has never had a romantic relationship with a woman over 27. A coincidence, or perhaps a habit, which was transformed into a preposterous requirement by some of the somewhat mocking commentators.

The most petty Internet users even wonder if Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't systematically break up as soon as his conquests reach the age limit. Which doesn't make the person laugh at all. According to a close friend of the actor, starring in Killers of the Flower Moon, the actor would be “unhappy” that his love life was thus caricatured and would like to “get rid of” this bad reputation.

“Leo is looking for a mature relationship,” assured this same source to the Daily Mail, in February 2023. She also affirms that “he can’t go anywhere without his name being linked to that of a beautiful young woman also present. He wants to get rid of this image once and for all and he is very annoyed that this reputation continues to follow him."

Leonardo DiCaprio has had relationships with many women in the past, mainly models: Gisele Bündchen (from 1999 to 2004), Bar Refaeli (from 2005 to 2010), Blake Lively (2011), Erin Heatherton (2012) and Toni Garrn (2013-2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), Nina Agdal (2016 to 2017).

They were all 25 or younger at the time of their breakup, which started to amuse internet users. Subsequently, the Hollywood star had a romance with Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones and the Six) for five years. She was also exactly 25 years old when they broke up in June 2022.

More recently, rumors suggested that Leonardo DiCaprio would have had a relationship with model Gigi Hadid (27), then Victoria Lamas (23). In August 2023, he was photographed on the arm of Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25,... If Leonardo DiCaprio wants to get rid of his reputation, it seems in any case a bad start.