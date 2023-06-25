Leonardo DiCaprio and Harrison Ford Lagging Behind: Here's Hollywood's Highest-Paid Star for a 2023 Movie

This celebrity earned more money than Leonardo DiCaprio and Harrison Ford for a film released in 2023. Find out who he is and the ranking of Hollywood's highest paid stars.

Hollywood behemoths can count on large sums of money for their participation in a film or a series, it is well known. And when we look at the releases of the year 2023, several stars have been paid handsomely this year. For his participation in Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny, which comes out this June 28, 2023 at the cinema, Harrison Ford received a check for $ 25 million. That's still not up to Leonardo DiCaprio, who was paid $30 million for starring in the latest Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, which premieres October 18, 2023.

And yet, these two legends of American cinema are not the best paid. For the film Red One, which should be released on Prime Video in 2023, Dwayne Johnson would have received 50 million dollars according to information from Variety, or 30 million in salary and 20 million in compensation. Note, however, that if the film is to be released in 2023, The Rock would have received a large part of its cachet in 2021.

Other actors and actresses who have won a nice jackpot for a movie released in 2023 also include Chris Pratt who reportedly won between $25 and $30 million for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Super Mario Bros. The Movie. Jennifer Lawrence is the highest-ranking actress with $25 million earned for The Challenge, which is in theaters now.