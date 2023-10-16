“Killers of the Flower Moon” at the cinema: critics are unanimous on the latest Scorsese

Martin Scorsese releases his latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” in theaters this Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Should you go see it in theaters? The critics are unanimous.

It’s a real event for movie buffs. Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese's latest western, is released in cinemas this Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Not only is it the latest work of the 80-year-old director, adored for Goodfellas or Taxi Driver, but also this film brings together an XXL cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert de Niro and even Jesse Plemons star. Which doesn't stop Lily Gladstone from winning the lead role against these Hollywood giants.

Killers of the Flower Moon looks back at a real, tragic and little-known event in American history, the massacre of the Osage community. At the beginning of the 20th century, when the Native American people suddenly became rich thanks to an oil deposit, this aroused the desire of dangerous white men ready to do anything to get rich. This is the adaptation of David Grann's best-seller.

Killers of the Flower Moon therefore promises to be particularly ambitious and anticipated. But does the result live up to expectations? Absolutely, if reviews across the world are to be believed. International review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gave it 96% positive reviews.

In France, the press is rave: it is a “masterpiece” for Ecran Large and Le Figaro. Le Point for its part hails “a masterful work of great spectacle”, Première a “fascinating” film, GQ a “monumental” feature film.

The duo Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are particularly praised in the media around the world, with Indiewire also estimating that the latter “delivers an immense performance”. It's now the public's turn to discover Scorsese's latest on the big screen.