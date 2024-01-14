Kev Adams urgently hospitalized: what is his state of health after his operation in Cannes?

Actor and comedian Kev Adams informed his fans that he had been urgently hospitalized and operated on in Cannes over the weekend.

After the scare, some reassuring news. Kev Adams spoke out on social media twice over the weekend about a health concern. The actor and comedian, currently promoting the film Retirement Home 2, announced that he was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery in a hospital in Cannes. This Sunday, January 14, Kev Adams posted a message taken from his hospital bed. He explains, without giving further details about his state of health, that he had undergone “emergency surgery”.

If he does not give precise reasons for his surgical intervention, the news is nevertheless reassuring: "Today I am mega weak but everything is fine! Thank you once again for your messages of support and strength". He also took the opportunity to thank the “exceptional” nursing staff.

The 32-year-old actor first took to his Instagram account on Saturday January 13 to apologize for a “small health problem” which prevented him from coming to meet his fans. “I was happy to meet you for this film that I love,” he first apologized.

"But I'm leaving you in good hands with a crazy cast! It's only a postponement, I'm sure. I kiss you and don't worry, everything is fine," Kev Adams said in reported comments initially by Paris-Match. The problem therefore turned out to be more serious than expected, without the actor revealing its exact scope. From now on, the comedian must “rest thoroughly”.

Kev Adams is soon to star in Retirement Home 2, a sequel to the hit comedy, which is due out in theaters on February 14.