“Kaamelott” on M6: Alexandre Astier had his family play in the film, did you recognize them?

The first film “Kaamelott” is broadcast on M6 this Thursday October 19, 2023 at 9:10 p.m. Several members of Alexandre Astier's family, and in particular his children, appear in the film.

Kaamelott: first part is finally broadcast on television. The cinematic sequel to the cult comedy series created and carried by Alexandre Astier appears on the M6 ​​TV program this Thursday, at 9:10 p.m.

The plot takes place several years after the end of the series, while Lancelot reigns as a tyrant over the kingdom of Logres. Arthur is called back by the Gods to regain power and overthrow Lancelot, with the help of the rebels. Fans of the series will therefore find all the emblematic characters of the Arthurian saga, such as Perceval, the Lady of the Lake, Guinevere and Karadoc.

But spectators will also be able to discover new characters. And as fans know, Alexandre Astier likes to work with those close to him. He notably gave a role to each of his children, except the youngest who was born only a year before the film was released in theaters, in 2021.

Alexandre Astier had five children with his first partner, Anne-Gaëlle Daval. His elders, Ariane and Jeanne Astier play Karadoc's two daughters, Mehben and Mehgan. His eldest son, Neil Astier, plays the role of young Arthur, while Ethan Astier, his second son, plays Lucan, the young Cuttlefish Knight at the Round Table who is also Bedever's brother.

Since 2016, Alexandre Astier has been in a relationship with Luna Karys, with whom he had two children. His current partner also plays in the film the role of Ffraid, the new wife of the peasant Guethenoc. Their eldest son, Aaron Astier, appears briefly as a Burgundian child. His younger brother, born in 2020, is the only one of the siblings absent from the casting, due to his young age.

As in the series, his parents play Léodagan (Lionnel Astier) and Dame Séli (Joëlle Sevilla), even if they are separated in real life. His half-brother, Simon Astier, is not in the film but plays the role of Yvain in the series.