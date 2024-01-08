Just crowned best comedy, this gripping series is already available for streaming

This series won the Golden Globe for best comedy series on the night of January 7 to 8, 2024. It is possible to watch it in France in streaming, and it is absolutely worth a watch!

Each year, the Golden Globes reward the best in American cinema and television. On the night of January 7 to 8, 2024, the ceremony revealed its complete prize list. And a series won the main statuettes in the “Best comedy or musical series” category. If you haven't seen it yet, know that it is available on a streaming platform in France.

The Bear: Dine in or Take Out (shortened to The Bear ) has won over critics and audiences since its first season was released in 2022. A second season was all the rage in 2023, while a third is in the works of preparation. Currently made up of 18 episodes of 20 to 60 minutes, it can be binge-watched in around 10 hours.

The Bear takes place in the kitchen of a Chicago sandwich shop. Former promising chef of a gourmet restaurant, Carmy inherits his brother's establishment after his death. Despite the resentments and past traumas, he will do everything to make it one of the best addresses in the city.

If The Bear was crowned Best Comedy or Musical Series at the 2024 Golden Globes, it is important to clarify that it is not a sitcom like Friends or The Office. There are no repeated gags in this series, far from it. Often chaotic (especially in its first season), The Bear focuses on writing damaged characters and deals with often heavy themes, with mourning and the complexity of family relationships in mind. She also doesn't forget to be funny, but in her own way.

On the other hand, The Bear distinguishes itself from other series in the current audiovisual landscape by the finesse of its writing, its ambitious staging (an episode in sequence shot from the first season left its mark on spectators) and by the interpretation of its actors. Jeremy Allen-White and Ayo Edebiri each won a Golden Globe for their interpretation on January 8, 2024, when Ebon Moss-Bachrach, one of the revelations of the program, was also nominated.

Critics and the public were won over by the first two seasons of the series: The Bear received 99% positive reviews from the press and 93% from the public on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. In France, everyone is also won over: it obtains a rating of 4.6/5 from the press and 4.2/5 from the public on Allociné. Le Parisien hails “a real success” when Télérama praises “a series of rare intensity, as nervous as it is touching”.

Both seasons of The Bear are available for streaming on Disney in France. All you need is a subscription to the platform to discover the 18 episodes of the series, for 5.99 euros per month (subscription with advertisements), 8.99 euros per month (standard subscription) or 11.99 euros per month ( premium subscription). The third season will be released soon.