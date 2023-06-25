Julian Sands: Human remains found where actor disappeared

DISAPPEARANCE OF JULIAN SANDS. British actor Julian Sand has been missing since January while hiking in California.

Julian Sands has been missing for five months. The British actor, best known for starring in James Ivory's Room With Views, hasn't been heard from since hiking Mount San Antonio in California. Presumed dead, his body was never found.

This Sunday, June 25, 2023, local authorities announced that human remains had been discovered by walkers near where Julian Sands was reported missing. The 65-year-old comedian disappeared on the highest peak of the mountain range, on a particularly dangerous route. The human remains were taken to the medical examiner's office to verify if it is indeed the actor. According to the San Bernardino sheriff's office, in charge of the investigation, the identification process should yield results by next week.

Julian Sands is a British actor born January 4, 1958 in Otley. After studying drama at the Central School of Speech and Drama, he obtained his first major roles in the films The Tear (1983) and James Ivory's Room with a View (1984). It is this last film that allows him to obtain the recognition of his peers and the general public. Subsequently, we could see him in the feature films Warlock (1989), Arachnophobia (1990), Naked Lunch (1991) or Leaving Las Vegas (1995). Julian Sands is also the Phantom of the Opera in Dario Argento's 1998 version.

In the 2000s, it was particularly on the small screen that he distinguished himself, obtaining regular roles in the series Stargate SG-1 (2005) or in season 5 of 24 Hours (2006). He is also Jor-El in the series Smallville (2009 to 2010). He does not neglect the cinema, however, since he appears in supporting roles in Ocean's Thirteen in 2007 and Millennium: The Men Who Didn't Love Women in 2011. Julian Sands is missing following a hike north of Los Angeles since January 13, 2023.