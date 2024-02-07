Judith Godrèche files a complaint against Jacques Doillon for “rape of a minor”

After Benoît Jacquot, Judith Godrèche also filed a complaint against the director Jacques Doillon for “rape of a minor”. She accuses him of abusing her when she was 15.

Judith Godrèche finally breaks the silence. At the time she filed a complaint against director Benoît Jacquot for "violent rape of minors under 15 years of age", the 51-year-old actress also filed a complaint for "rape of a minor under 15 years of age by a person in authority" against Jacques Doillon, this Tuesday February 6, 2024.

At the microphone of France Inter this Thursday, February 8, Judith Godrèche evokes two attacks on the part of the ex-husband of Jane Birkin and father of Lou Doillon (in particular): a first which allegedly took place "in Jane Birkin's house" . She won't give the details, but assures that "no one saw it and I didn't tell anyone about it." The actress will not say more about this first accusation.

The second would have taken place on the set of the film The 15-year-old girl, directed by the same Jacques Doillon. She plays the main role (and was therefore 15 years old at the time) opposite the filmmaker, who is also an actor in the film. “All of a sudden, he decides that there is a love scene, a sex scene between him and me,” she explains on France Inter, over 45 takes. "I take off my sweater, I'm shirtless, he gropes me, makes out with me." She assures that the facts would have taken place in front of Jane Birkin, then still in a relationship with the director, for whom the “situation was extremely painful”.

This testimony comes the day after the opening of an investigation targeting Benoît Jacquot for “rape with violence against a minor under the age of 15”. On February 6, 2024, Judith Godrèche filed a complaint against the filmmaker, denouncing a relationship of “perversion” and “control”. This began in 1986, when she was 14 years old, and he was 39 years old. The investigation concerns more specifically "the offenses of rape of a minor under 15 years of age by a person in authority, rape, violence by a partner, and sexual assault on a minor over 15 years of age by a person in authority, all of the facts denounced having took place between 1986 and 1992", as specified by the Paris prosecutor's office on February 7.

The actress also denounces at the microphone of France Inter brutal and violent sexual relations, with "sexual abuse" and "sexual sadism", in particular "belt beatings". For his part, Benoît Jacquot, now 77 years old, denies the accusations against him. On the contrary, he evokes a “loving” and long relationship, “devoid, according to him, of brutality and predation” to Le Monde.