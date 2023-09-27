“It’s a set-up”: Hiromi Rollin denounces manipulation of Alain Delon’s children

Alain Delon's companion, Hiromi Rollin, targeted by two complaints from the actor's children, spoke for the first time on Thursday September 28. She says she is the victim of a “set-up”.

[Updated September 28, 2023 at 8:38 p.m.] At the beginning of July 2023, Alain Delon's children indicated in a press release that they were suing Hiromi Rollin, their father's companion. Two complaints were filed against him: one by Anouchka and Alain-Fabien Delon for "moral harassment", "misappropriation of correspondence" and "animal mistreatment", the other by Anthony Delon for "moral harassment", "violence on a vulnerable person” and “abuse of weakness”. The sixty-year-old, who presents herself as Alain Delon's partner, disputes these accusations. “All the accusations made against me are false. I have absolutely nothing to reproach myself for,” she told Le Parisien, Thursday, September 28, in a letter sent through her lawyer.

"It's a set-up to get me out of their father's life. It was their only goal. As we love each other, the only solution for them was to invent things to blame me. It's an instrumentalization of justice,” she told the Ile-de-France newspaper. She also refuted the term “companion lady” which was used by Anthony Delon to qualify her. “It’s despicable, it’s a pure invention. We behaved like a normal couple,” she assured, adding that she had lived with Alain Delon for seventeen years.

According to her, the actor maintains conflicting relationships with his sons, which could explain their approach. She believes that Alain Delon is being manipulated by his children. “I don’t even know if he is aware of what they have been doing to me since July 5. Alain did not witness my expulsion, I don’t know what they said to him afterwards about the reasons for my absence", explained Hiromi Rollin.

Hiromi Rollin assures that she has had a “love relationship” for thirty-three years with Alain Delon. She confided that she had become closer to the star since he suffered a stroke. “I took care of him alone, I never had any help from his children, nor the slightest recognition from them,” she told Le Parisien. “Recently, Alain was starting to think about how to protect me for the future. Marriage had been mentioned,” underlined Hiromi Rollin. According to her, the actor, who joined forces with her children to ask her to leave her home, was manipulated by her children. “It is impossible that he signed this letter with knowledge of its contents because everything was going well in our relationship. We were still in love after thirty-three years,” she said.