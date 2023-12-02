It's the movie to rewatch this holiday season: the best Christmas romance has arrived on Netflix

The best movie to watch during the Christmas period is available to stream on Netflix. This romantic comedy with a five-star cast is a must-see this holiday season.

Now that Halloween is definitely over, we have finally entered the Christmas season. Now is the perfect time to curl up on the sofa, under a blanket and with a hot chocolate, to devour Christmas films. For these traditional end-of-year viewings, there are several schools: those who prefer new releases from streaming platforms, those who turn to American Hallmark TV films broadcast on TF1 and M6, or those who rewatch timeless classics every year the cinema.

If you fall into the latter category, perhaps you rewatch this film every year, considered the best Christmas romantic comedy since its release in 2006. And you're not alone: ​​The Holiday is probably one comfort romances for many viewers this holiday season.

The Holiday follows an English woman and an American woman with turbulent love stories who decide, without knowing each other, to exchange homes during the end-of-year holidays. One leaves for the British province, the other arrives in Los Angeles. There they each meet a man from the region who will make them change their point of view on their life, and with whom they will finally find true love.

If you haven't seen it yet, don't expect to be surprised: The Holiday has the classic storyline of the heartwarming Christmas movie full of good feelings, bringing together single people who are against each other and who find themselves brought together by chance .

It is also directed and written by Nancy Meyer, a true specialist in the genre, to whom we owe the American romantic comedies t, The Intern and What Women Want. The Holiday is therefore not very original, of course, but the recipe works perfectly for a cocooning evening.

But it is above all its casting, and the alchemy between the two couples of actors, which works wonderfully. Cameron Diaz falls under the spell of Jude Law, while Kate Winslet lets herself be seduced by the nonchalance of Jack Black.

As for the secondary actors, we also find the late Eli Wallach (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Godfather) and the deliciously detestable Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat).

The Holiday is currently streaming. The film is in fact available on the Netflix and Prime Video platforms for subscribers