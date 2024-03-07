It's one of the most anticipated films of the year: this biopic with a star cast will blow subscribers' minds

Highly anticipated by movie fans with ultra-famous names in front of and behind the camera, this biopic about a Formula 1 star is finally being released for streaming.

It's a film that was eagerly awaited by moviegoers around the world. A 20-year-old project, it took a long time to finally hit the screens. In France, you will have to turn to streaming to discover this project close to a biopic and directed by a recognized filmmaker, with an XXL cast.

Adapted from the novel Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Race, The Machine by Broye Yates, the film Ferrari is a feature film which describes behind the scenes of the world of F1 through the figure of the former racing driver, Enzo Ferrari. This biopic focuses particularly on the summer of 1957, a pivotal year for the Ferrari family: in addition to a weakened factory, Enzo Ferrari's marriage was failing and his family life was punctuated by several tragedies. It is then that one of the most famous Italian races, the Mille Miglia, will take place in parallel.

As director, Michael Mann was responsible for adapting the fate of Enzo Ferrari to the screen. Enough to promise spectacular reconstructions of races, since the American filmmaker has distinguished himself with great thrillers, such as Heat (1995), Collateral (2004), Miami Vice (2006), Public Enemies (2009) or Ali (2002) and The Last of the Mohicans (1992) in his filmography. Just that. The feature film is also particularly anticipated thanks to the high budget from which it benefited, i.e. nearly 95 million dollars estimated, just that (bis).

The charismatic Adam Driver (Star Wars, Marriage Story) was chosen to play the protagonist nicknamed “el Commendatore”, one of the greatest Italian pilots and industrialists. To play his wife, we find the Spanish actress Penélope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​Vanilla Sky), but also the American actress Shailene Woodley (Divergent, Big Little Lies) and also Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy).

A small downside all the same: this feature film which promises a great spectacle would have been impressive to discover on the big screen, but Michael Mann's film will ultimately not be released in French cinemas. The film is only broadcast in streaming. Ferrari can be seen on the Amazon platform, Prime Video, from March 8, 2024.