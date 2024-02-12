It's one of the best romantic films of all time, it will excite Netflix subscribers

Looking for romance during the winter period? One of the most successful films of the genre, adapting a cult and timeless work, can be seen in streaming.

What's better than a good romantic film to relax on winter evenings? Streaming platforms offer plenty for fans of the genre, but one of them is worth discovering urgently on Netflix if you haven't already. This adaptation of a timeless novel has an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from viewers, making it one of the most popular of its kind. It is also ranked fourth in Harpers Bazaar magazine's ranking of the most romantic films of all time.

Pride and Prejudice is a romantic costume film and social satire of 18th-century English society, released in 2005. In this new adaptation of Jane Austen's cult work, the daughters of the Bennett family are pressured into marriage by their mother, in order to ensure their financial stability. The meeting between the mischievous Elizabeth and the reserved Mr. Darcy sparks, while leading to a succession of misunderstandings and twists and turns that will excite fans of the genre.

This new version of Jane Austen's beloved novel faithfully adapts the original work by highlighting its strong themes: the place of women in 19th century English society and the usefulness of marriage (for women) at that time.

Director Joe Wright has succeeded in offering a modern and aesthetic version of this great classic of English literature, while leaving room for its main performers, Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), to deliver performances greeted. The cast also includes actors Donald Sutherland (Hunger Games), Judi Dench (Skyfall), Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Jenna Malone (Hunger Games) and Carey Mulligan (Drive, The Great Gatsby...).

Even if some purists of Jane Austen's work prefer the BBC serial version released in 1995, this film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has still entered the pantheon of romantic films of recent years and remains one of the best to see. She was also nominated several times for the Oscars in 2005.

If you haven't already seen it, head to Netflix to discover this costume romance. And if you're curious about the series version with Colin Firth, you should go to Pluto.TV.