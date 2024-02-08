It's official, the series "Percy Jackson" will have a season 2 on Disney, on what date?

Unsurprisingly, the “Percy Jackson” series will return to Disney very soon for a sequel. Here's what we already know about the next season.

It was only a formality, but it is now official: Percy Jackson and the Olympians, adaptation of Rick Riordan's saga, is renewed for a season 2. The announcement was made on February 7, 2024, at occasion of the presentation of the financial results of The Walt Disney Company for the first quarter of 2024.

This renewal for a season 2 is not a surprise. Indeed, the first burst of episodes of Percy Jackson, put online between December 20, 2023 and January 30, 2024, recorded more than 110 million hours of viewing according to information shared by Disney, signing with its startup " one of the five best audiences of the 2023 season".

Speaking to TV Line, showrunner Jon Steinberg confirmed, well before the official release of season 2 of Percy Jackson, that they were already working on a potential season 2. For now, the release date is not yet known since it is also necessary to enter the filming phase. However, it seems unlikely to discover the continuation of the adventures of Percy, Annabeth and Grover before the end of 2024 or even 2025. It will however be put online on Disney, on which the first season is already available.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson will resume the plot of the second volume written by Rick Riordan. Entitled The Sea of ​​Monsters, this work describes new adventures of the son of Poseidon. This time, he goes in search of the Golden Fleece with his friends. An unknown remains, however, that of the casting of the character of Zeus, played brilliantly by Lance Reddick in the final episode of season 1. His interpreter died on March 17, 2023, and we do not yet know if a casting change will have place, and if so, who will be responsible for succeeding him.