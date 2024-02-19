“It makes things less awkward…”: How Timothée Chalamet handled intimate scenes with Zendaya in “Dune 2”

Friends in life, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya play a couple in “Dune: Part 2,” in theaters February 28. At a press conference, the actor spoke about the filming of the love scenes.

It is the most anticipated film at the cinema at the start of 2024. Audiences accustomed to cinemas will be able to discover Dune: Part 2, a sequel to the blockbuster directed by Denis Villeneuve, on the big screen at the end of the month. In this second opus, Paul Atréides (Timothée Chalamet) continues his journey on Arrakis. Determined to take revenge after the assassination of his father by House Harkonnen, he sets out to be adopted by the planet's native people, the Fremen, and to learn their customs. Above all, he meets Chani (Zendaya), a Fremen with whom he falls in love. But Paul's ambitions will undermine this budding idyll.

True darlings of Hollywood, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya were keen to make the romantic relationship between their two characters natural. At a press conference during his visit to Paris before the release of the film, Timothée Chalamet spoke about the filming of intimate scenes with Chani's interpreter: "We are friends in real life, that made things more easy on set. We often get asked what it was like to shoot intimate scenes, but when you're friends with the person you're doing it with, it makes things less awkward."

Kylie Jenner's companion still admitted that kissing Zendaya was "strange" at the microphone of Entertainment Weekly, a week earlier: "It remains very strange because we are very close, from a very platonic point of view. .. It's definitely the weirdest part of this job. But in terms of what's happening in the film, in terms of the plot and the characters, it's still natural."

Readers of Frank Herbert know that the complex romantic relationship of Chani and Paul Atreides is at the heart of the plot of Dune: Part 2. And there was a real challenge in doing justice to these characters and their romance: “Denis [ Villeneuve, the director, editor's note] really wanted us to show that the relationship between Paul and Chani was deserved, adds Thimothée Chalamet, at a press conference in Paris. It's not just a love story between two young people who would have decided to commit to each other without reason and without sacrifice. Chani has a lot of demands on Paul, and I think my character is up for the challenge, and he is grateful to have found someone among the Fremen who sees him as he is and as he wants to be, what he sees when he looks through the mirror, and not a prophet.”

To follow this complicated romance on the big screen, however, you will have to wait for the cinema release of Dune: Part 2, on February 28, 2024 in France.