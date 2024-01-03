Is Tom Holland Done With Spider-Man? The actor sets his conditions for his return

After three solo films playing Spider-Man, the 27-year-old British actor remains mysterious about his potential return in a fourth Spider-Man film. He said more at a press conference.

The popularity of the Spider-Man is no longer in doubt. TF1 is broadcasting this Thursday, January 4, the first episode of the Marvel trilogy led by Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Two other films followed in theaters, culminating with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, which became the sixth highest grossing success in cinema history with more than $1.9 million in revenue.

And despite this completely crazy result at the box office, the fourth part of the adventures of Peter Parker with Tom Holland sauce is still awaited. Rumors about an episode 4 initially circulated, until producer Amy Pascal announced the development, with Tom Holland and Zendaya in the cast.

But there is a but: the main actor is not ready to take up the spider-man costume at any cost. Tom Holland also took advantage of a press conference at the Critics Choice Association in November 2023 to speak about his possible return as Peter Parker to the cinema.

The 27-year-old British actor announced that “active conversations have been initiated” about this fourth film. But the main question for Tom Holland remains "whether or not we can find a way to do this character justice."

“I feel very protective of Spider-Man,” he told the American press. "I feel very, very fortunate to have been able to work on a franchise that has gotten better with every movie, that has gotten more and more successful with every movie, which is very rare. And I want to protect that legacy ."

If Tom Holland is not closed to his potential return in the Spider-Man costume, he was however very clear about his conditions: “I will not star in a new [Spider-Man] film just for the pleasure of playing. in another movie. It'll have to be worth it for this character." Officially therefore, the actor has not officially agreed to return to the MCU.

What therefore seems certain is that the script and direction of the next Spider-Man film must please the actor for him to decide to return. Discussions also took longer to materialize due to the screenwriters' strike that hit Hollywood in mid-2023. For now, the release date of this next project, if it is made official, is not yet known.

To wait, it will be possible to discover new films and new characters derived from the Spider-Verse: Madame Web (Spider-Man's ally) will be released on February 14, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter (Spider-Man's enemy) will be available to discover on August 28. A third film Venom should also soon see the light of day, just like the animated film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse which was initially scheduled to be released on April 3 before the strike by American writers and actors.