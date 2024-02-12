Is Timothée Chalamet in a relationship? He formalized his relationship with a TV star

Star of the “Dune” franchise, Timothée Chalamet is Hollywood’s new darling. His love life is particularly scrutinized by his fans.

He's the new unmissable face of Hollywood. Since 2012, Timothée Chalamet has been everywhere. This February 28, the Franco-American actor is back in theaters to reprise his role in one of the biggest blockbusters of the moment, that of Paul Atreides in Dune: Part 2.

At the height of his impressive film career (Call me by your name, Wonka, The French Dispatch to name a few), the 28-year-old actor benefits from a large fan base and is scrutinized at each of his travel. His private life, more particularly, is closely followed by his admirers who wonder about his status: is he in a relationship or single?

Currently, Timothée Chalamet is no longer a heart to take. The interpreter of Paul Atreides in Dune has been in a relationship since 2023 with a reality TV star. It is more precisely with one of the members of the Kardashian family that Timothée Chalamet has a relationship, since he is currently dating Kylie Jenner, half-sister of Kim Kardashian. The couple was first photographed together in June 2023, before appearing side by side at the Golden Globes ceremony earlier this year.

Timothée Chalamet dated several well-known personalities before becoming a couple with Kim Kardashian. The actor who also starred in Wonka or Daughter March had been in a relationship with Lourdes Ciccone-Leon, daughter of Madonna, from 2013 to 2015, before having a relationship with Lily-Rose Depp from 2018 to 2020. He also had a brief affair with actress Eiza Gonzalez.