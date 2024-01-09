Is “Echo” (Disney) a good Marvel series? Critics' opinion

All five episodes of the new Marvel series "Echo" are available for streaming on Disney. Is this program worth a look?

The year 2024 begins with a new Marvel series on Disney. This Wednesday, January 10, subscribers to the streaming platform can discover Echo, the new superhero previously seen in Hawkeye. But good news for fans, this new release can be seen independently of the studio's other blockbusters, because it has little impact on the general storyline woven into the cinema.

Echo therefore tells the adventures of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a young Native American woman with multiple disabilities who decides to take revenge on the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and reconnect with her origins and her community. All five episodes are already available in full on Mickey's streaming platform.

For several years now, Marvel series have continued to attract audiences without succeeding in winning critical acclaim, with Loki being a rare exception since Wandavision.

Subscribe to Disney

For its part, Echo seems to be in the middle of the spectrum if we are to believe the opinions of the French press, representing an oddity in the landscape of Marvel series. Le Parisien was won over by the diversity offered by this new series, which “pushes certain cursors quite far, for example on the violence side”. Si Première welcomes the ambition of this new production which “is really not a Marvel series like the others”, navigating between the “thriller” “not as dark as it should be” and the specifications of the studios superheroic. However, the result "is not always successful", judges the journalist.

Conversely, Le Point Pop judges the "result, unfortunately, not very thrilling", which considers that the lack of originality of the plot, "devoid of rough edges and risk-taking, above all arouses polite boredom." Same story from Numériques, who consider the series “harmless and without relief”.

The French press is as mixed as the American press, since the series obtains a 67% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The public, however, was more convinced, with an average of 78% positive opinions on the American review aggregator.

All five episodes of Echo are available now on Disney .