“In the name of the earth” on France 2: the tragic true story that inspired the film with Guillaume Canet

France 2 is broadcasting the dramatic film “In the Name of the Earth” this Sunday, February 18, 2024. The director was inspired by a true story to write this feature film.

France 2 is broadcasting the film In the Name of the Earth this Sunday, February 18, at 9:10 p.m. Released in cinemas in 2019, this feature film directed by Edouard Bergeon is “a family saga which takes a human point of view on the evolution of the agricultural world over the last 40 years”, and retraces the way in which the agricultural world has evolved to deliver a poignant film on the plight of farmers. Guillaume Canet plays the leading role, opposite Anthony Bajon, Veerle Baetens and Samir Guesmi.

A true critical and popular success, In the Name of the Earth currently has a rating of 4.7/5 on Linternaute, with 65 user reviews. It must be said that director Edouard Bergeon chose a very personal subject for this first film. In the Name of the Earth is indeed inspired by the true story of his father.

The character of Pierre, played by Guillaume Canet, is inspired by the director's father who was himself a farmer before ending his life. “The film is taken from my experiences,” explains Edouard Bergeon to Allociné. “I am descended from a long line of peasants, sons and grandsons of peasants, both on my mother’s side and on my father’s side.” His father set up as a farmer in 1979, with his wife and two children.

But the agricultural world has evolved a lot and has become particularly difficult in fifty years. Edouard Bergeon explains that he wanted to make In the Name of the Earth to give his father a voice again: “It shows some of the suffering that we experienced in silence and in the indifference of institutions and part of the extended family,” he adds to the Allociné microphone.

In the Name of the Earth achieved great success in France, reaching more than 1.9 million admissions in France, representing revenues of $15.4 million for a budget of $5.37 millions of euros. Nominated for a César, the film ultimately did not win a prize, but will relaunch the debate on the agricultural world in France at the time of its release, in September 2019.